Heart-wrenching CCTV footage shows the grisly road accident involving a matatu and a private vehicle along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway - 5 people died on the spot (VIDEO).





Monday, August 26, 2024 - 5 people reportedly died in an accident involving a private vehicle and a matatu along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

The accident occurred after the speeding saloon car rammed into a matatu that was picking up passengers at the Kiambaa stage.

In the heart-wrenching CCTV footage, the matatu driver is seen picking up passengers at the designated bus stop, unaware of the danger that awaited him and the other passengers.

The speeding saloon car rammed into the matatu and pushed it a few metres away before it overturned.

Watch the footage.

Here's a CCTV Footage From Kiambaa Stage along The Nairobi-Nakuru Highway that involved a Limuru Bound Matatu and a Private Car.

Who is to be Blamed???pic.twitter.com/X4Dgl90wix — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 26, 2024

