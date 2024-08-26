Embarrassing moment as a University of Nairobi medical student is caught cheating in exams - See how he was humiliated in front of other students (VIDEO).

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - A medical student from the University of Nairobi sneaked into the exam room with a phone and attempted to cheat in exams, only to be caught by hawk-eyed lecturers.
A trending video shows lecturers frisking the shaken student
as other students watch.
After frisking him, they recovered a smartphone hidden in
his undergarments.
He was using his smartphone to cheat in exams after failing to
prepare well.
The video has sparked different reactions on the X platform,
with several X users airing their views.
“Those sympathizing with him probably have never stepped foot in campus. How do you cheat exams in medical school?
"We have BA courses for
this kind of people. Medical school needs integrity. How will you handle
patients by cheating to graduate”? An X user posed.
However, some of the X users called out the lecturers
claiming that they should have handled the situation differently.
‘’This doesn't prove much in a court of law. He can counter
sue for indecent exposure and demand for
monetary compensation, his entire fees in UoN plus enough not to work till 40,’’
another X user wrote.
Watch the video and reactions.
UoN medical students caught cheating in exams….. did they have to parade him hivo pic.twitter.com/WmqKNozDiJ— maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) August 26, 2024
