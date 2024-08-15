Brave 8-year-old girl beats robber with baseball bat at liquor store (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - A brave eight-year-old girl managed to help thwart a robbery at her father’s liquor store in Minnesota after she repeatedly beat the intruder with a baseball bat, surveillance video shows.

The little girl took on the alleged would-be robber, now identified as Conchobhar Morrell, 37, after he entered Big Discount Liquors store in Maplewood at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, August 10, and pulled what appeared to be a handgun.

“He put the gun on the table, he asked me to give him all the money and everything in the register I told him yes — I’ll give you everything,” the girl’s dad, only identified as Leo, told CBS News.

As the store clerk was scrambling to retrieve the cash, the suspect, who was wearing an Amazon uniform, allegedly tried to storm behind the counter where the girl was standing.

Surveillance video captured the dad quickly punching Morrell and wrestling him to ground before the girl stepped up to help.

She could be seen arming herself with the bat and repeatedly striking the suspect as her father tried to pin Morrell down, the clip shows.

The shocked father said he wasn’t even aware his daughter had stepped in until he played back the surveillance footage in the aftermath.

“I’m so proud of her, she’s so strong,” the clerk said.

“That day, I just wanted to cry. When I saw the video, I didn’t expect she’d do that. I expect a little girl crying, screaming.”

Morrell ended up fleeing the store just moments later but was caught nearby, cops said. He was charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery over the ordeal.





The firearm he provided during the botched robbery attempt ended up being a BB gun, according to police.

Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson said Morrell had been working as a delivery associate for a third-party service.

He will be “immediately offboarded” in the wake of his arrest, the rep said.

Morrell is being held in custody ahead of his initial court hearing on Friday, August 16.

Watch the video below.