A mzungu lady captured on camera bullying Kenyans and calling them uneducated monkeys at a luxurious villa in Coast (VIDEO)



Thursday, August 22, 2024 - A mzungu lady reportedly harassed some Kenyans who had booked a villa at the Coast to enjoy a vacation.

She allegedly stormed into the villa, claiming that they were loud and rowdy.

She went ahead and insulted them, calling them uneducated monkeys.

The mzungu lady had booked a room next to the villa.

A video shared on X shows the lady engaging in a confrontation with the Kenyans who were having drinks.

“We have also paid. Be nice,” they are heard saying in the video as the confrontation ensues.


