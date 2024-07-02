Woman hacks off her boyfriend's private parts in revenge after he failed to show up on their wedding day







Tuesday, July 02, 2024 - A female doctor has hacked off her boyfriend's penis in an act of revenge after he failed to show up on their wedding day.

The female medic, 25, allegedly carried out the attack in Bihar, east India, on Monday, according to local reports.

Her boyfriend, from Madhaura, was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital for urgent treatment following the horrific attack.

The accused girlfriend said she was left with rage when her man kept refusing to marry her despite dating for five years.

According to Mail Online, the couple later agreed to get married in court. But on the day of their wedding, the woman's boyfriend failed to show up at the altar.

After waiting for him to make his appearance at the court, she returned home where she then invited him to her house. When he arrived, unaware of the plans to be attacked, she allegedly chopped off his penis with a knife.

Neighbours around reportedly heard his screams and informed the police about the attack. When cops arrived at the scene, they met the seriously injured man lying on a bed in a pool of his own blood.

'The woman is a 25-year-old unmarried doctor from Hajipur. She was doing practice in Madhaura. The victim is also unmarried,' said the Station House Officer of Madhaura police station in Saran district.

'We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway,' he added.

But this is not the first time a woman in India has chopped off her partner's penis.

In 2018, an Indian woman sliced off her husband's genitals for 'neglecting her and spending time with his second wife'.