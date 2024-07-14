Woman claims a man shot her after she refused to give him her phone number (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - An American lady, Rissa said that a white man took out a gun and shot her after she refused to give him her phone number.

She said the incident happened two months ago at a gas station in Houston.

“ATTENTION LADIES !! i was shot almost 2 months ago at a gas station in Houston because a man asked for my number & I told him no !!! PSA ladies always give out a fake number,” she wrote in a post on Saturday, July 13.

“And for those of you asking what did i do ? NOTHING !! a white man asked for my number outside of a gas station while I was pumping gas and I simply said no , he was with 2 friends & they started laughing & I m assuming he got embarrassed , he pulled a gun out on me & shot me.”