Watch the moment goons hired by the state were attacked by boda boda riders in Nairobi CBD and their motorbike set ablaze (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Tensions erupted in Nairobi’s Central Business District on Tuesday as boda boda riders clashed with a group of goons proclaiming to be pro-government supporters countering a planned protest.

The confrontations occurred despite a heavy police presence in the area.

Initially, no teargas had been deployed to disperse the goons believed to have been hired by the state.

However, the situation escalated when an irate group of boda boda riders attacked two of the goons.



“They are not protesters and they are not boda boda riders, they are disrupting our business,” one boda boda rider told reporters.



The mob set the motorcycle ablaze and left the goons injured on the tarmac.

Police intervened to disperse the crowd, preventing the attackers from inflicting further harm on the goons.





Two of the paid nduthi goons beaten up and their bikes zimechomwa#RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/fTh6qGeL0V — Shad: #DebtAudit (@Shad_khalif) July 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.