Video shows moment 7-month-old baby is shot over '$100 narcotics debt'







Monday, July 22, 2024 – A Philadelphia woman is under arrest after allegedly shooting a 7-month-old while firing at the baby's parents.

Police released terrifying footage of the incident while asking the public for help identifying the suspect before her arrest.

In the footage, taken on July 18, a man and woman are seen pushing their child's stroller, before the man takes off running when he appears to see the suspect approach them from behind with a gun raised.

The woman fires three times, as the female victim shouts, "My baby."

The shooter responds, "F**k your baby, bitch!" and runs off.

While the parents weren't hit, the child sustained a gunshot to the leg.

"You see in that video, she really points the gun at the mother of the baby, who's also a juvenile, and fires. Luckily, she missed," Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said during a press conference over the weekend, via FOX 29.

"Obviously, that's when the baby got hit. A 7-month-old baby isn't going to remember that, but it's always going to be out there. That story's always going to be out there."

28-year-old Dominique Billips was arrested on Friday, following numerous tips to police.

"This looks like this all stems from a $100 narcotics debt, is what we are being told," Rosenbaum added, via NBC Philadelphia. "So it's sad."

The father was apparently the intended target. A neighbor reportedly took the infant to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound, while the parents fled the scene. The pair allegedly had outstanding warrants and feared being arrested. Per Rosenbaum, the parents did call the police when they got home.

According to NBC, Billips has been charged by the DA's office with aggravated assault and other related offences and is waiting for formal arraignment.

Watch the video below.