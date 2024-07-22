Utawala man accosted by people well-known to him, beaten up and his face almost disfigured because of participating in the anti-government protests (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 22, 2024 - An X user claims that he was beaten up by people well-known to him for participating in the anti-government protests.

He displayed his bruised face on social media and accused a guy called Ben Musembi of colluding with other guys to beat him up.

The victim lives in the same court with his attacker in Utawala.

His attacker reportedly threatened him for exercising his democratic rights.

He is now planning to relocate after the attack.

Check out his tweets.













