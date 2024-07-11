Two women fight in the street 'over a man' while on vacation in Greece (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Footage has emerged of a group of British women brawling in the streets of Malia, Greece, reportedly over a man.

The video shows the women, who are on vacation, shouting and throwing punches at each other as a crowd of onlookers watches on in Crete.

One of the women is seen being knocked to the ground and left bloodied as the fight continues.

It is unclear what sparked the altercation, but witnesses claim it was over a man.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the women's behaviour and the onlookers for not intervening.

Authorities in Malia have launched an investigation into the incident.

Watch the video below