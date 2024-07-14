TRUMP releases statement after his assassination attempt, the first since RONALD REAGAN in 1981







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Former US president, Donald Trump has released a statement after he was almost assassinated on Saturday during a rally in Pennsylvania.

The attack on Trump, by a shooter who law enforcement officials say was then killed by the Secret Service, was the first attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981

In Trump's statement he thanked Secret Service and the American people for their support and also shared condolences with the family of the person who was shot dead at his rally and the other person who is in a critical state.

Trump explained that at first he didn't know what was happening until he felt a strong painful sensation in his ear.

Posting on his social media platform, Truth social, Trump wrote;

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA