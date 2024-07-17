Rogue DCI officers cornered by journalists after they followed injured K24 reporter to the hospital to steal bullets lodged in her thigh after she was shot by the police.









Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Three men who introduced themselves as DCI officers followed injured K24 TV reporter Wanjeri Kariuki to the Nakuru PGH Annex hospital, where she was rushed to for surgery after she was shot 3 times on her thigh by the police while covering anti-government protests in Nakuru.

The alleged DCI officers were driving a white pickup with concealed number plates.

They claimed that they wanted to interrogate the victim in the surgery room as part of the investigations.

However, journalists who had gathered at the hospital in solidarity with their injured colleague chased away the plain-clothed DCI officers, prompting them to leave.





One of the officers issued a threat to a journalist as they left.

The officers allegedly wanted to steal the bullets lodged in the journalist’s thigh to conceal evidence.









