Rapper BHAD BHABIE shares shocking video and photos of boyfriend and father of her child abusing her







American rapper, Bhad Bhabie has shared disturbing footage and photos accusing her child's father of domestic abuse.

The rapper, 21, posted surveillance video capturing a physical altercation between her and her ex and father of her child, Le Vaughn in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In the 20-second clip captured outside a home at 4:30 AM on June 30, Bhad Bhabie is seen being repeatedly thrown to the ground by a man she identified as Le Vaughn.

Additional Instagram stories revealed two graphic photos of Bhad Bhabie's injuries, showing her swollen bruised eye and deep scratches on her skin.

Both the video and photos have since been removed from Bahd Bhabie's IG account.





The 21-year-old rapper and OnlyFans model would later post on her IG Stories that she and Le Vaughn have been broken up since May.

In another since-deleted post, Bhabie wrote, "This man thinks he is gonna take my daughter from me!!! Say whatever you want, tryna take my baby is crazy."

In March, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn welcomed daughter Kali Love.