PHOTOs of baby born with four legs, four arms and two faces







Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - A child in India died after being born with four arms, four legs, and two faces.

The baby's mother, Rama Devi, 38, was reportedly rushed to a rural hospital when she started experiencing labour pains.

At the hospital, staff and villagers were shocked to find that the child was born conjoined with another body that had not fully developed. This caused the child to come out with two sets of faces, legs, and arms.

It was gathered that the underdeveloped legs and arms were protruding out from the child's chest. The child died five hours after birth with the rare condition.

It's unclear how the child died, but it was reported the baby was unable to breastfeed or consume milk on its own after being born.

However, Ramphal, Ms Devi's husband, expressed amazement at the birth of their unique child with a rare condition.

This is not the first time rare forms of conjoined twins have been reported in India.

Last November, a 30-year-old woman in India gave birth to a baby boy with four hands and four legs.

In Indonesia, twin toddlers were born joined at the pelvis, leaving them with three legs, four arms, and one penis and dubbed 'spider twins.'