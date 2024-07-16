Newlyweds posing for a photoshoot on a railway bridge escape with serious injuries as they jump 90-feet to escape oncoming train (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - A photoshoot nearly turned deadly for a newlywed couple when a train arrived unexpectedly on a railway track above a bridge in Pali, Rajasthan, India.

The newlyweds, without thinking of anything else, jumped 90 feet off the bridge in a desperate bid to escape.

Both were seriously injured in the incident.

Rahul Mewada, 22, and his wife Jhanvi, 20, natives of Bagri Nagar, had gone to the Goram Ghat Heritage Bridge for a photo shoot, travelling there by bike. The bridge is narrow due to its meter-gauge railway.

As the couple was being filmed on top of the bridge, a train approached.

Panicking and unsure of what to do, they jumped just as the train reached the bridge.

A shocking video of the incident has surfaced.

Rahul sustained a serious back injury and has been transferred to a hospital in Jodhpur for specialist treatment. Jhanvi, who suffered a broken leg, is in a hospital in Bangar.

Rahul's sister and her husband, who were also present, managed to run off the bridge and escape when they saw the train coming.

Watch the video below.