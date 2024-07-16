Newlyweds posing for a photoshoot on a railway bridge escape with serious injuries as they jump 90-feet to escape oncoming train (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - A photoshoot nearly turned deadly for a newlywed couple when a train arrived unexpectedly on a railway track above a bridge in Pali, Rajasthan, India.
The newlyweds, without thinking of anything else, jumped 90
feet off the bridge in a desperate bid to escape.
Both were seriously injured in the incident.
Rahul Mewada, 22, and his wife Jhanvi, 20, natives of Bagri
Nagar, had gone to the Goram Ghat Heritage Bridge for a photo shoot, travelling
there by bike. The bridge is narrow due to its meter-gauge railway.
As the couple was being filmed on top of the bridge, a train
approached.
Panicking and unsure of what to do, they jumped just as the
train reached the bridge.
A shocking video of the incident has surfaced.
Rahul sustained a serious back injury and has been
transferred to a hospital in Jodhpur for specialist treatment. Jhanvi, who
suffered a broken leg, is in a hospital in Bangar.
Rahul's sister and her husband, who were also present,
managed to run off the bridge and escape when they saw the train coming.
Watch the video below.
राजस्थान के पाली जिले में एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ। राहुल मेवड़ा अपनी पत्नी जाह्नवी संग हेरिटेज पुल पर फोटो शूट करा रहे थे। तभी ट्रेन आ गई। ट्रेन से बचने को दोनों 90 फीट गहरी खाई में कूद गए। दोनों का इलाज जारी है।— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 14, 2024
🚨Disturbing Visual🚨 pic.twitter.com/WwDSTd5jrW
