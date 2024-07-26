Here’s the trending LUO man, DAN NYATIKI, who has conned multiple well-to-do single career women desperately looking for love - CONFESSIONS.





Friday, July 26, 2024 - A Luo man identified as Dan Nyatiki is trending for preying on single, lonely, and well-to-do ladies, especially career women desperately looking for love.

The cunning man has reportedly conned multiple ladies after preying on them through social media.

He particularly targets single ladies who camp on Amakove Wala’s Facebook page looking for love.

Amakove is a relationship expert and uses her Facebook account to connect lovers through a segment called ‘Shoot Your Shot’ (SYS).

Dan has a sweet tongue and most women fall into his trap.

He has two ex-wives that he never mentions when he is wooing ladies who appear to be financially stable on social media.

Below are confessions from ladies who have had an encounter with him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.