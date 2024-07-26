He conned me Ksh 850,000 - LADY exposes NOAH OCHOLA, a cunning Luo man preying on single and financially stable women looking for love (PHOTOs).





Friday, July 26, 2024 - A lady has taken to social media to expose a cunning Luo man named Noah Ochola, who reportedly targets single, financially stable women looking for love.

She fell in love with the alleged love fraudster from Homa Bay and lost Ksh 850,000.

He would borrow her money claiming that he has a container stuck at the port which he needs to clear.

“He loves and admires hardworking women. I have a container stuck at Mombasa port, lend me some cash.

"Little cash turns to be a lot of cash later on.

"He just wanted 50k, l sincerely have no idea how he ended up conning me Ksh 850,000.

"This is minus lunch, and several 200k emergencies,”’ she ranted.

Two of the women he conned have reportedly died.

One died of depression while the other committed suicide.

“Thank God l didn't take a loan from shylock l could have not survived to pen down what happened.

"Two women he conned didn't survive one died of depression the other did whatever to herself and ended her life,’’ the victim added.

Ocholla is an aspiring politician.





























