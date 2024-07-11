DRAMA as 2 slay queens invited by Lamu Senator JOSEPH GITHUKU to a Kilimani apartment for ‘fun’ stab each other after a catfight (VIDEO).

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Drama unfolded at a lavish apartment in Kilimani after two slay queens who had been invited by Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku for a good time engaged in a catfight.
While it is not clear what led to the fight, one of the
ladies was seen in a video shared on social media displaying injuries that she
sustained after being stabbed by her colleague.
‘’You have stabbed me, Sally. See the blood on my hand,’’ she
was heard saying.
‘’I am already bleeding,’’ she lamented and displayed a stab
wound on her belly.
The man who had brought them to the ‘mheshimiwa’ intervened
to resolve the issue.
Githuku is a notorious philanderer with a special appetite for
slay queens.
Lamu senator Joseph Githuku invited two clads and one stabbed the other in Kilimani apartment. The guy who brought them tried to resolve the issue pic.twitter.com/QG7i6ybyKK— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 10, 2024
