Another dead body found stuffed in a bag at a dumping site along Thika Road (VIDEO).





Monday, July 15, 2024 - A dead body has been found abandoned at a dumping site near a residential estate along Thika Road.

The body was discovered after an area resident got concerned, following a foul smell that was emanating from the dumping site.

When he went near the dumping site that is a few metres from his house, he spotted a suspicious bag surrounded by flies.

He moved closer and discovered that body parts had been stuffed inside the bag.

He has since reported the matter to the police.

The incident comes even as detectives try to unravel the macabre killings and dumping of body parts in Kware.

Watch the video.

Another suspected dead body dumping site reported just off Thika Road with an alleged mutilated db in a bag. Matter reported to the authorities. pic.twitter.com/i9174OuuVy — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 16, 2024

