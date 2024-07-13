A young lady brutally murdered and body dumped in Roysambu - A paper with Gen Z freedom messages and pieces of flag cutouts found stuffed in her mouth.





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Detectives have launched an investigation over the bizarre murder of a young lady in Kasarani.

According to reports, the body of the middle-aged lady had stab wounds and bruises on the neck.

She had been dumped in a thicket in Roysambu near a railway line.

The victim’s body had defensive wounds, an indication of a struggle with her killers.

Her mouth was also stuffed with pieces of flag cutouts and papers with messages related to Gen Z freedom calls.

The body was moved to the city mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

It is not clear whether her murder is linked to the recent anti-government protests.

Several youths suspected to have participated in the anti-government protests have been found murdered and their bodies dumped in thickets by rogue state agents.

