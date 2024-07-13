A young lady brutally murdered and body dumped in Roysambu - A paper with Gen Z freedom messages and pieces of flag cutouts found stuffed in her mouth.

Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Detectives have launched an investigation over the bizarre murder of a young lady in Kasarani.
According to reports, the body of the middle-aged lady
had stab wounds and bruises on the neck.
She had been dumped in a thicket in Roysambu near a
railway line.
The victim’s body had defensive wounds, an indication of a struggle with her killers.
Her mouth was also stuffed with pieces of flag cutouts
and papers with messages related to Gen Z freedom calls.
The body was moved to the city mortuary awaiting
postmortem examination.
It is not clear whether her murder is linked to the
recent anti-government protests.
Several youths suspected to have participated in the
anti-government protests have been found murdered and their bodies dumped in
thickets by rogue state agents.
