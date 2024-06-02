Uproar as a man is caught on camera viciously attacking a traffic police officer (VIDEO).


 Sunday, June 2, 2024 - A middle-aged man was filmed assaulting a traffic police officer on one of the busy roads in Nairobi.

In the trending video that has caused an uproar on social media, the uniformed police officer is seen running for his dear life as the man unleashes kicks and blows on him.

The violent man chases after the cop as he takes cover and continues assaulting him.

Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, shared the video on his X account and condemned the act.

