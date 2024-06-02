Uproar as a man is caught on camera viciously attacking a traffic police officer (VIDEO).

Sunday, June 2, 2024
- A middle-aged man was filmed assaulting a traffic police officer on one of
the busy roads in Nairobi.
In the trending video that has caused an uproar on social
media, the uniformed police officer is seen running for his dear life as the
man unleashes kicks and blows on him.
The violent man chases after the cop as he takes cover and
continues assaulting him.
Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, shared the video on his X
account and condemned the act.
Watch the video.
Anyone who does this to a police officer should be shot dead.— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) June 2, 2024
How do you assault a uniformed police officer in this manner?
How? Are you even normal? Do you know the role of a police officer? pic.twitter.com/cRhKQE7PZl
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
