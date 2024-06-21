Police parade PHOTOs of ladies who have been drugging men in Mtwapa clubs and robbing them - One of them is very pretty (LOOK).





Friday, June 21, 2024 - Police have arrested a group of ladies believed to be behind rising cases of men being drugged in popular clubs in Mtwapa.

It is believed that the suspected ‘mchele ladies’ go to the clubs dressed to kill and sit in strategic positions, waiting to prey on unsuspecting men.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the notorious ladies lure men to hotel rooms after spiking their drinks, where they rob them clean.

See photo of the suspects below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.