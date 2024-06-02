Man shocked after a pretty lady he picked up at Quiver Lounge on Saturday night during Prince Indah’s concert tested positive - Nairobi soko ni chafu(PHOTOs).

Monday, June 3, 2024 - A man was left in shock after a pretty lady he met at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road on Saturday night during Prince Indah’s concert turned positive.
According to city
doctor Ken Ouma, he was having drinks with a longtime friend at the popular
entertainment joint when the friend spotted a beautiful lady and invited her to
their table for drinks.
After having drinks,
they planned to go and spend the night together.
Ouma advised his
friend to take a test and passed by his pharmacy at Kasarani after leaving the
club, where he tested them.
Shockingly, the lady
tested positive.
Ouma took to his X
account and posted the results, urging men to be careful.
Check out his post.
