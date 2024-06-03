Man captured on camera pickpocketing a suspect who police officers were forcibly handcuffing after resisting arrest - Nairobi shamba la mawe (VIDEO).







Monday, June 3, 2024 - A man took advantage of a scuffle between two police officers and a suspect who resisted arrest to steal a phone.

In the video, the suspect is seen trying to fight off the armed cops in vain.

The armed law enforcers wrestled him to the ground and tried to handcuff him.

As the scuffle ensued, a cunning man who was watching the drama unfolding from a distance moved closer and pickpocketed the suspect.

He stole the phone and left.

Watch the video.

Unashikwa na police na mwingine anapita na simu yako....wakenya walisema ni Mungu na uji Moto wanaogopa.😅 pic.twitter.com/94FkBdG7c5 — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) June 3, 2024

