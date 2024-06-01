A suggestive photo that TV47 news anchor GACHAMBI NDERITU posted on social media lands her in trouble even as it emerges that she is dating one of the directors.





Saturday, June 1, 2024 - The normally tranquil corridors of TV 47 have been shaken to their core following a social media post that unexpectedly spiraled into an office scandal.

Gachambi Nderitu, a junior TV anchor at the station, recently posted a suggestive photo of her thighs adorned in sparkling high heels.

While her subservient followers and infatuated admirers were left drooling over their screens, little did she know that her move would set off a chain reaction that left her colleagues and bosses reeling in disbelief.

The photo which resembled an unconventional CV more than a display of professional decency is now the main topic of discussion at the station office.





Senior administrators paced up and down the halls for the better part of the day visibly agitated as employees engaged in hushed conversations.

The atmosphere is still tense as managers debate how to address what many consider a flagrant breach of workplace etiquette.

That audacious post has caused a stir among her colleagues and drawn the wrath of higher-ups within the company that owns the TV station.

As the powers that be ponder the next steps in handling this unprecedented incident, word around the station is that our subject here lacks any formal qualifications in journalism – no certificate, diploma or degree to her name.

It’s alleged that she dropped out of JKUAT where she was supposedly studying law in 2020 before finding a dubious path into the media world.

Her journey into the TV station began as an intern in the digital department courtesy of a generous offer from a well-placed benefactor.

Her involvement with the high-ranking Director ruly catapulted her trajectory within the station.

Despite being married, his relationship with this young lady blossomed into more than just a professional mentorship.

He reportedly moved her out of her parents' home and into a plush apartment in Mirema and on top of that, he solidified her position at the station.

This influential figure who wields considerable power allegedly ensured that anyone who dared cross his new favorite was promptly shown the door.

Numerous competent staff have been sacrificed at the altar of this scandalous liaison just to keep her comfortably ensconced in her role.









