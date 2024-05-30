XL bully dog bites off scalp of 5 year old boy walking with his mother in savage attack







Thursday, May 30, 2024 - A five-year-old boy is in hospital after an XL Bully dog ripped off 'half his scalp' during a horrific attack.

The terrifying incident happened in a house which community locals claim is a well-known drug den in Hull, East Yorkshire, UK, this week.

The Sun reports that the CCTV footage from a neighbouring house shows the mother and her child entering the property with another man, claimed to be a local drug dealer.

Seconds later screams can be heard coming from the house.

The sobbing mother then emerges onto the street with her child in her arms as she pleads for an ambulance before a stranger offers to carry the boy to hospital.

Family friends say the boy is lucky to be alive thanks to three men who wrestled the dog off him.

In the footage, Police later arrive at the property to seize the out-of-control dog as the owner, dressed in a black top and grey trousers, pleads with the officers to let her put a muzzle on the animal instead.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing after we received reports that a five-year-old boy had been bitten by a dog at a property on Brazil Street in Hull at around 11.45am yesterday.”

The boy suffered injuries to his head, and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.”

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Sweeting said: “We are working closely with the boy’s family and the owner of the dog to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“At this stage, the breed of dog is believed to be an XL bully type and it has been seized as part of our enquiries.”