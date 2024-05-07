Woman who wheeled her dead uncle's corpse into bank to withdraw loan speaks for the first time

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - A mother-of-six who was seen on video wheeling the corpse of her uncle to a bank and trying to grip his hand over a pen to make him sign for a loan has spoken for the first time.
Erika de Souza, 42, has revealed that she was not aware that
he was dead when she attempted to get him to sign for a $3,250 loan.
She also claimed she does not recall taking Paulo Braga, 68,
to the branch on April 16 in the Rio de Janeiro town of Bangu and interacting
with the workers, who called the police because they were alarmed by her
behavior.
De Souza, who is being investigated in Brazil for
manslaughter, was released from jail Thursday and said she does not remember a
lot of what took place on the bizarre, eventful visit to the bank.
She revealed she is currently under psychiatric treatment
and that she took Zolpidem, a sedative prescribed to treat insomnia.
“I can't remember much,” de Souza said in an interview with
Brazilian news magazine show Fantastico.
“I don't know if it was the effect of the medicine that
day,” she added, claiming that she may have taken more those than prescribed by
her doctor.
Surveillance cameras showed de Souza pushing the wheelchair
through a mall parking lot and then through the shopping center's hallways
before she strolled inside the bank.
Footage showed her walking away from a bank employee's desk
and the worker placing her hand behind Braga's head, unaware that he was dead.
“Neither I nor many people noticed,” she said. “How do you
give a paper to a dead person to sign?”
De Souza was charged with vilification of a corpse and
attempted embezzlement and remained in prison until Thursday, May 2.
The judge overseeing the case removed her from pretrial
detention because she is not considered a flight risk and takes care of her
underaged daughter, who has special needs.
“They were horrible days away from my family. I lived
moments in my life that I couldn't bear anymore,” de Souza said.
“Very difficult. It was horrible, I didn't realize that my
uncle was dead ... I'm not that person they're talking about, I'm not that
monster.”
Braga was hospitalized for pneumonia and discharged April
15. De Souza accompanied him to a bank branch the same day and they were
instructed to visit another location where they could withdraw the money that
he had planned to use for home improvements.
She indicated that Braga asked her to take him to the bank
and that he felt fine on the ride to the bank. She recalled that prior to
entering the bank, she asked her uncle if she could place her hands behind his
head.
“I asked if that would be better, he said yes,” she said.
However, security cameras at the bank showed that Braga was
motionless while he sat on the chair and his head tilted back on multiple
occasions, causing de Souza and the bank worker to support his head with their
hands.
Braga was declared dead at the bank by paramedics. Cadaver marks behind his head indicated that he would have been dead for at least two hours before he was wheeled into the bank.
The Rio de Janeiro Civil Police filed a report with the
Public Ministry last week alleging that de Souza knew Braga was dead before she
took him to the bank.
“She knew this fact (of death), as he is (in the video) with
his head down and without any movement, however, right before entering, she
holds him by the neck so that he has his head up, simulating a person alive,”
Civil Police chief Fabio Souza said in his findings, which were obtained by TV
Globo.
“There is no doubt that Érika knew about Paulo's death, but,
as it was her last chance to withdraw the money from the loan, she entered the
bank with the corpse, simulated for several minutes that he was alive, even
pretending to give water, took the pen and held his hand close to the hand of
Paulo's corpse,” Souza added.
