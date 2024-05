Sunday, May 5, 2024 - A woman called Charisma Renee, has revealed how she lost 196lbs and transformed her body in one year.

“1 yr ago today I decided to put myself first and take my health seriously! 196lbs gone forever. The journey has been tough but I would do it all over again! I'm looking & feeling the best I 've ever felt,” she wrote on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The lady added that she still got loose skin.