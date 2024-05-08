Watch the moment a man was robbed by motorbike-riding thugs outside a police station in Kilifi in broad daylight - This country is not safe (VIDEO).

The victim was walking home staggering while carrying a bag
when two thugs pulled up in a motorbike.
One of the thugs jumped out of the motorbike and knocked him
to the ground before snatching the bag.
The ruthless thugs sped off after stealing the bag, leaving
the victim on the ground.
Members of the public who witnessed the daylight theft
incident watched helplessly as the thugs sped off after accomplishing their
mission.
The video comes at a time when insecurity has escalated in
the Coast region.
Armed criminal groups consisting of young men have been
unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans.
Watch the video of the robbery incident.
A man robbed by motorbike-riding thugs outside a police station in Kilifi in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/kBEevgcqV1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 8, 2024
