Watch the moment a man was robbed by motorbike-riding thugs outside a police station in Kilifi in broad daylight - This country is not safe (VIDEO).





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - A man was accosted by motorbike-riding thugs and robbed outside a police station in Kilifi.

The victim was walking home staggering while carrying a bag when two thugs pulled up in a motorbike.

One of the thugs jumped out of the motorbike and knocked him to the ground before snatching the bag.

The ruthless thugs sped off after stealing the bag, leaving the victim on the ground.

Members of the public who witnessed the daylight theft incident watched helplessly as the thugs sped off after accomplishing their mission.

The video comes at a time when insecurity has escalated in the Coast region.

Armed criminal groups consisting of young men have been unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans.

Watch the video of the robbery incident.

A man robbed by motorbike-riding thugs outside a police station in Kilifi in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/kBEevgcqV1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 8, 2024

