TYSON FURY's dad seen bleeding after headbutting OLEKSANDR USYK's team-member in heated clash ahead of undisputed mega-fight (VIDEOs)







Monday, May 13, 2024 - John Fury, the father of heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury has been left bleeding after headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team in a heated clash on Monday, May 13.

The two camps encountered one another in the hotel ahead of their respective media interviews as both fighters prepare to clash this weekend, in a fight that will determine the greatest fighter of this generation.

It's not clear what happened to provoke the clash, but Fury Sr was seen on camera headbutting one member of Usyk's team.

He then went head-to-head with another in a heated exchange.

Fury Sr emerged with a cut on his head and blood trickling down his face afterwards.

He then angrily shouted and screamed as he attempted to continue the confrontation, but was held back.

This is the first fight in over a year in which John has been part of Tyson's training set-up.

Watch the videos below.

‼️ Tyson Fury's father John Fury angrily screaming at Oleksandr Usyk's team and being held back today after headbutting one of them and being left bleeding…



[🎥 @RTFight_App] pic.twitter.com/sgKKSsAApS — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 13, 2024