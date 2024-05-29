The infamous punch of Romario against Diego Simeone





Romário and Diego Simeone were 2 iconic figures in the 1990s football. If you like modern football, go to 1xbet.co.ke - easy online betting can be made on the best players.





Both of them were fierce rivals too. In fact, they had an infamous episode where the Brazilian delivered a memorable punch in the face of the Argentinian.





The infamous punch occurred during a heated match in the 1994-1995 La Liga season when Romário played for FC Barcelona and Simeone for Sevilla FC. There is easy online betting at the 1xBet platform that can be made on the great Spanish La Liga too.

A bit of context

The tension between the 2 players was palpable even before the match. Both players were known for their fiery temperaments and competitive nature. The encounter took place on March 19, 1995, at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville. There is a chance to make any live bets with 1xBet on matches played by Sevilla FC too.





The match was critical for both teams, with Barcelona aiming to maintain their position at the top of the league table and Sevilla fighting for a spot in European competitions. If you like European football tournaments, you will be delighted to know that any live bets with the 1xBet site are available.

The incident itself

The altercation between Romário and Simeone is one of the most talked-about moments in La Liga history. The match was already intense, with both teams showing physical and aggressive play. In the 43rd minute of the first half, the incident unfolded in a dramatic fashion. Right now you can go to 1xbet.co.ke/line/football to wager on other great La Liga matches.

Let’s summarize the sequence of events that followed:

● Following a series of fouls and provocations, Romário, frustrated by Simeone's persistent marking and physical play, lost his temper.

● During a break in play, Romário punched Simeone in the face, knocking him to the ground.

● The referee, Antonio Jesús López Nieto, immediately showed Romário a red card, sending him off the pitch.

● Simeone, though shaken, continued to play the rest of the match.

By the way, you can also wager on whether someone will receive a red card by going to the 1xBet platform.

The punch not only had immediate consequences for Romário and Barcelona but also had a lasting impact on both players' reputations. Romário received a 5-match ban and a substantial fine, which significantly affected Barcelona's campaign.

The Brazilian striker's absence was felt, as he was one of the team's leading goal scorers. Barcelona struggled without him, and this incident marked the beginning of the end of Romário's time at the club. He left Barcelona at the end of the season, returning to Brazil to play for Flamengo.

Disclaimer:

BCLB №: 0000348

18+

T@C apply

Play responsibly