Soko Ni Chafu: Nairobi man shocked after taking a random H!V test with a beautiful lady, only for her to test positive - Shares Video.

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - A man was shocked after he took a random H!V test with a lady, only for her to test positive.
He had self-testing
kits in the house to be on the safe side and after testing, the lady’s results
were positive.
He claims the lady is
very beautiful, making it hard for someone to tell that she is sick by just
looking at her.
She confessed to him
that she contracted the virus in 2017.
He sent a video to a
friend who had advised him to be always ‘armed’ with self-testing kits displaying
the results.
The friend shared the
video on X and urged men to be careful.
“Did I tell you to have a stock of test kits a fortnight ago?
"A very close friend heeded the advice and came for some pairs.
"Last weekend he sent me this.
"The lady culprit is cute Very stunning! But sick since 2017! Do it for you,’’ he tweeted.
