Policeman sparks an investigation after puffing a cigar while arresting a suspect







Saturday, May 17, 2024 - A St. Louis policeman has sparked an investigation after firing up a cigar and puffing it while arresting a suspect.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday, May 12. The police officer took multitasking to a whole new level as he borrowed a lighter from another nearby officer to ignite his stogie while straddling a man on the ground whom he was placing under arrest outside Marquee Restaurant & Lounge.





St. Louis Police Department told TMZ the officer was working secondary employment for Marquee Lounge when they asked him to remove the man from the premises. They also said the man was eventually taken into custody for trespassing on private property and resisting arrest.

While the police department doesn't have very many answers on what made the police officer light up a cigar, they are officially looking into it.





The department has launched an internal investigation to "better understand the circumstances of the situation, what led up to the video, and the events that transpired after."