PHOTOs of the beautiful lady who caught her husband with his girlfriend in their matrimonial bed, recorded the video, and shared it online - Her husband works at NCBA bank.





Sunday, May 19, 2024 - A heartbroken lady caught her husband with his girlfriend in their matrimonial bed and recorded the video before sharing it online.

The pretty lady is called Skitter Johnson on social media and she is very pretty.

Her cheating husband Victor Okero is a Senior Relationship Manager at NCBA Bank.

He broke her phone during the altercation.

Watch the trending video if you missed it.

A senior banking executive based in Nairobi finds himself at the center of a major scandal after his wife caught him with another woman in their matrimonial bed.



