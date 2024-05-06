Mzungu’s “date” with a slay queen results in a physical fight in Diani as she demands payment for “services” rendered (VIDEOs).





Monday, May 6, 2024 - There was drama in Diani after a young lady confronted an old white man and demanded to be given her dues after they had a good time.

They met for a date and the elderly mzungu reportedly promised to give her money.

He had promised her Ksh 5,000 for a night of ‘fun’.

However, he refused to give her money after they had a good time, leading to a physical confrontation.

The aggrieved lady confronted the man and embarrassed him in public while demanding her dues.

According to those who witnessed the incident, the man was forced to go to a nearby ATM where he withdrew money and handed it to her.

“She was paid. Happened in Chandarana DIANI. The mzungu went to the nearest ATM Machine at DM Tours to withdraw,’’ said an eyewitness.

Watch videos of the dramatic incident.

Life is hard. Imagine this old white man had a good time with this Kenyan girl, but he has refused to pay for the services rendered. What's your take on this? Mine is let the girl send her mpesa number I rescue the old man. pic.twitter.com/vTvW5uYgwy — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 5, 2024

