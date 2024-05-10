He found out that she was having an affair with 2 Nigerian men - A friend reveals why SHEILA WEGESHA’s husband stabbed her 10 times and left her body in the bedroom.

Friday, May 10, 2024 - Sheila Wegesha, a city business lady and the proprietor of JB Lounge located in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate, was brutally murdered by her husband, Jack after he found out that she was cheating on him.

Jack reportedly confronted her at a city club after he found out that she had an affair with 2 Nigerian men.

She allegedly picked a bottle of ‘Konyagi’ and attacked him in front of revellers.

The violence escalated when they went home.

Jack reportedly stabbed her 10 times and left the body in the bedroom.

Sheila, an Ohangla fanatic, was popular in clubs along Kangundo Road.

Several Ohangla artists have given her a shout-out in their songs for being an ardent fan.

Here is a 411 from a friend who knows the couple explaining the circumstances surrounding the murder.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.