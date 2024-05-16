DRAMA as a Form Two student is arrested for pretending to be a woman in order to obtain money from unsuspecting men in night clubs in Bomet town (PHOTOs).





Friday, May 17, 2024 - A Form Two student is in police custody after he was arrested for pretending to be a woman and preying on unsuspecting men in nightclubs in Bomet town.

The cunning teenager, a student at Kabungut Boys High School, dresses like a lady and camps in entertainment joints, where he targets drunk men.

He lures them into lodgings and robs them clean.

He was arrested after several men who fell victim to his cunning tricks reported the matter to the police.

Photos circulating on social media show the suspect in two different clubs dressed like a lady.

He applies make-up and lipstick like a lady to confuse men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.