CCTV captures how Ruiru-based traffic cop died after being hit by a speeding vehicle while in the line of duty - He died a painful death (VIDEO).





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Police Constable James Mulei attached at Ruiru Police Station lost his life in a tragic road accident on May 13, 2024.

According to the report referenced under OB No. 02/14/05/2024, the accident happened around 21:50 along Ruiru-Kiambu Road near Quick Mart Supermarket.

PC Mulei and his colleague PC Jeremiah Mukundi were conducting routine patrol duties in the area when the tragic incident occurred.

As they crossed the road, an unidentified speeding vehicle heading towards Ruiru town hit Mulei and fled.

He suffered severe head injuries and multiple leg fractures.

He passed away during treatment at Plains View Hospital.

His body was taken to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital morgue.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the collision may have been a result of reckless driving and failure to adhere to traffic regulations.

A CCTV footage of the tragic Monday night accident has surfaced.

In the video, the speeding vehicle is seen hitting the traffic police officer, leaving him on the road writhing in pain.

The driver quickly speeds off.

Watch the footage.

