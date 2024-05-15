CCTV captures how Ruiru-based traffic cop died after being hit by a speeding vehicle while in the line of duty - He died a painful death (VIDEO).

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Police Constable James Mulei attached at Ruiru Police Station lost his life in a tragic road accident on May 13, 2024.
According
to the report referenced under OB No. 02/14/05/2024, the accident happened around
21:50 along Ruiru-Kiambu Road near Quick Mart Supermarket.
PC Mulei
and his colleague PC Jeremiah Mukundi were conducting routine patrol duties in
the area when the tragic incident occurred.
As they
crossed the road, an unidentified speeding vehicle heading towards Ruiru town
hit Mulei and
fled.
He suffered severe head injuries and
multiple leg fractures.
He passed
away during treatment at Plains View Hospital.
His body
was taken to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital morgue.
Preliminary
investigations suggest that the collision may have been a result of reckless
driving and failure to adhere to traffic regulations.
A CCTV footage of the tragic Monday night accident has
surfaced.
In the video, the speeding vehicle is seen hitting the
traffic police officer, leaving him on the road writhing in pain.
The driver quickly speeds off.
Watch the footage.
