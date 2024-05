Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - A 30-year-old man is being pursued by the police for eloping with a Form 2 girl.

Cyrus Mutua convinced the 13-year-old girl from Kitui to drop out of school and travelled with her to Mombasa.

It is alleged that they have settled in Mombasa as husband and wife.

The girl’s mother has reported the matter to the area chief who has not helped in any way.

She has also involved the police.

Below are photos of the shameless man.

























