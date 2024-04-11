Zimbabwe introduces HIV prevention injection that lasts for two months



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – The Zimbabwean government has introduced the revolutionary HIV prevention injection, which lasts two months.

The drug, Injectable cabotegravir (CAB_LA), which is now available for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a cutting-edge biomedical intervention which offers a convenient and potent means of preventing HIV transmission among individuals at substantial risk.

Unlike the traditional daily regimen of pills required for PrEP, this injection is administered once every two months, providing a more practical and manageable option for those seeking protection against the virus.

Commenting on the development, Dr Misheck Ruwende, a renowned figure in the medical community said;

“Good news! Zimbabwe had its first recipient of the HIV prevention injection today. A more convenient alternative to daily pills (PrEP). The injection is administered once in two months.”