World's oldest conjoined twins die at 62

Saturday, April 13, 2024 – The world's oldest conjoined twins, Lori and her transgender brother, George Schappell, have died at the age of 62.
Lori and conjoined twin George tragically passed away on
Sunday, April 7, in a Pennsylvania hospital, with the cause of death remaining
undisclosed, according to their online obituaries published by Leibensperger
Funeral Homes.
The twins, who were born with partially-fused skulls and
shared 30 per cent of their brains, defied medical predictions that they
wouldn't live past 30.
While Lori was able-bodied, George, who had spina bifida,
used a wheelchair which his twin pushed around.
They were the world’s first same-sex conjoined twins to
identify as different genders, as George announced he was transgender in 2007
and began presenting himself as a man.
George had a successful career as a country singer, while
Lori pursued her passion for ten-pin bowling, even winning trophies.
In the '90s, Lori worked at a hospital laundry, arranging
her shifts around George's gigs. George's country singer success took them on
trips around the world, and the conjoined twins were able to visit Germany and
Japan, according to the Guinness World Records.
They previously made headlines when George, originally named
Dori, came out as transgender. They became the first same-sex conjoined twins
to identify as different genders after George came out as a transgender man in
2007.
At that point, George changed his name from Reba - a name he
adopted to honour his idol Reba McEntire because he disliked their rhyming
names - to George.
The twins lived independently in a two-bedroom flat in
Pennsylvania, alternating between their separate hobbies. They took turns
sleeping in each other's rooms and showered separately, using the shower
curtain as a barrier while one stood outside the bath.
"Guinness World Records are saddened to learn of the
deaths of the oldest living conjoined twins and oldest female conjoined twins
ever, Lori and George Schappell," Guinness World Records wrote
on Friday, April 12.
