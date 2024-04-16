

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – AI Robots are now set to enter the beauty pageant world as a new artificial intelligence pageant is set to dole out thousands of dollars to the best chatbot babes.

“‘Miss AI’ is the world’s first beauty pageant for AI-generated models,” announced Fanvue, a subscription-based social media platform, of its forthcoming event slated for May.

“Contestants will be judged on their beauty, tech, and clout for the chance to earn the Miss AI crown.”





The event, an offshoot of the World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs), which recognizes artificial intelligence content creators across the globe will welcome digital divas who’ve been designed to dazzle the eye, mind and internet.

A panel of human judges such as beauty pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett, as well as AI influencers Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, will select the best and sexiest robots.

“Each judge will use their wealth of expertise to assess contestants across three core categories,” said pageant organizers. “A points-based system will be used to score each creator across the three categories with each entrant given an overall score.”





The top bot will log out with a whopping $13,000 reward, including a $5,000 check, a $3,000 mentorship scholarship and $5,000 in public relations support.

The second and third runners-up will receive grand totals of $5,000 and $2,000, respectively.

AI photos competing for the titles must be “100% AI-generated” to be considered for the money. The creators of the masterpieces must be at least age 18.





“Contestants will be judged on some of the classic aspects of pageantry including their beauty, poise and their unique answers to a series of questions like, ‘If you could have one dream to make the world a better place what would it be?,’” per Fanvue.

“Contestants will earn points for their skill and implementation of AI tools used to create their digital masterpieces, including the use of prompts and their output, and visual detailing around hands, eyes, and backgrounds.”

“AI Creators’ social clout will be assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of growth of audience,” Fanvue explained, “and [their] utilization of other platforms such as Instagram.”