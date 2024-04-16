Woman, 42, among four charged with burglary after gang broke into Footballer ALEXANDER ISAK's mansion to steal cash and his car



Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – A woman is among four Croatians charged with burglary after a raid on Newcastle United striker, Alexander Isak's mansion.

According to Mail Online, a gang broke into the Premier League footballer's house in Darras Hall, Newcastle, while he was away from home on April 4 and stole a large sum of cash and his luxury sports car.

The vehicle was found abandoned three miles away in the remote village of Dissington, police said.

The group of four are accused of breaking into another home in Sunderland where designer clothes, jewellery, and cash were stolen to the value of more than £100,000.

The suspects are also believed to have broken into a property in Jesmond on March 31 where more clothes and jewellery were taken.

An investigation was launched by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit who believe the three burglaries are linked.

Jela Jovanvic, 42, and three men - Valentino Nikolov, 31, Giacomo Nikolov, 27, and Charlie Jovanovic, 23, have since been charged with burglary dwelling offences.

All four, who had recently travelled to the UK, were due to appear at Bedlington Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The NEROCU lead, Detective Inspector Shaun Fordy, said: 'This has been an outstanding display of partnership working and robust police work.

'This operation demonstrates that these types of crimes will not be tolerated in our region, and the incredible lengths we will go to protect our communities and arrest those we believe are responsible.

'Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we will continue to utilise partnership working to tackle all forms of Serious and Organised Crime.'