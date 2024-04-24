WANTED: An undercover cop shares PHOTOs of a murder suspect who escaped after killing his friend while having an argument over a Premier League match



Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - A young man from Nairobi’s Eastlands area is on the run after stabbing his friend to death.

The suspected murderer, identified as Alfred Mwangi, killed Samuel Gitau at Kinyago area in Eastleigh while arguing over a Premier League match and escaped.

Dreaded undercover cop, Saigonpunisher James, shared photos of the suspect on social media and urged anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

He is reportedly armed and dangerous.

“He is cold blooded and ready to do anything and so we urge members of the public to be cautious when they see him,” the cop warned.

Below are photos of the suspect.