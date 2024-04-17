WAIGURU now threatens RUTO as she warns him not to give in to doctors’ crazy demands no matter what

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – As the doctors’ strike continues to cause immeasurable pain to the poor of the poorest across the country, Governors have warned President William Ruto not to give in to doctors' demands.
Speaking during a critical
meeting addressing the ongoing labour unrest in the country’s health
sector, Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru threatened Ruto of dire
consequences should he allow doctors to have their way.
While drawing the line on the sand
for doctors, the governors, led by Waiguru, highlighted the potential financial
implications should the state concede to demands for the implementation of the
contentious 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
"This would inevitably
impact all civil servants, necessitating increased budget allocations for
counties," explained a statement read by Waiguru.
The governors further pointed
out the substantial salary disparities within the health sector, noting that a
senior medical officer at the county level earns Ksh479,000, which is
considerably higher than the earnings of their counterparts in non-health
public sectors and the private health sector.
In their statement, the
governors noted, "County governments have continually improved terms for
doctors where senior superintendent doctors earn up to Ksh479,000. Any review
of salaries will require additional allocation."
This comes even as Ruto’s
government seems to have softened its stand on the doctors’ strike, going by
Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha’s statement.
According to her, the government
was on the verge of brokering a deal to resolve the ongoing strike, which
today marked its 37th day.
The proposed agreement according
to Nakhumicha is imminent.
