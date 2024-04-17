WAIGURU now threatens RUTO as she warns him not to give in to doctors’ crazy demands no matter what





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – As the doctors’ strike continues to cause immeasurable pain to the poor of the poorest across the country, Governors have warned President William Ruto not to give in to doctors' demands.

Speaking during a critical meeting addressing the ongoing labour unrest in the country’s health sector, Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru threatened Ruto of dire consequences should he allow doctors to have their way.

While drawing the line on the sand for doctors, the governors, led by Waiguru, highlighted the potential financial implications should the state concede to demands for the implementation of the contentious 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

"This would inevitably impact all civil servants, necessitating increased budget allocations for counties," explained a statement read by Waiguru.

The governors further pointed out the substantial salary disparities within the health sector, noting that a senior medical officer at the county level earns Ksh479,000, which is considerably higher than the earnings of their counterparts in non-health public sectors and the private health sector.

In their statement, the governors noted, "County governments have continually improved terms for doctors where senior superintendent doctors earn up to Ksh479,000. Any review of salaries will require additional allocation."

This comes even as Ruto’s government seems to have softened its stand on the doctors’ strike, going by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha’s statement.

According to her, the government was on the verge of brokering a deal to resolve the ongoing strike, which today marked its 37th day.

The proposed agreement according to Nakhumicha is imminent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST