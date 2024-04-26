VIDEO: CCTV captures a Nigerian man viciously assaulting a Kenyan woman in a wheelchair - He has bribed cops and the prosecutor to cover up the case.





Friday, April 26, 2024 - A Nigerian man by the name of John Nwankwo Noko was captured on CCTV assaulting a woman in a wheelchair.

In the footage, the ruthless man is seen raining kicks and blows on the hapless woman as two other women try to restrain him in vain.

The victim was in a wheelchair and had an injured leg.

She reported the matter to the police and the case was to be heard on the 22nd of this month but the file disappeared on the day she turned up for hearing.

The rogue Nigerian national is alleged to have bribed rogue cops at Karen police station and the prosecutor.

He is also intimidating the two women who witnessed the assault incident if they dare testify against him.





Watch the footage.

CCTV footage captures Nigerian man by name John Nwankwo Noko assaulting a Kenyan woman on a wheelchair. The case was to be heard on 22 of this month and the case file disappeared on that day. The prosecutor from Karen police station stopped picking the plaintiffs number… pic.twitter.com/1cYrxAeRSN — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) April 26, 2024

