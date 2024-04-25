US seeks 36 months jail term for Binance founder, ZHAO

Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – U.S. prosecutors want Changpeng Zhao, the founder and former chief executive of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, to serve three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to violating laws against money laundering.
Prosecutors made the request on Tuesday, April 23, in a
court filing in Seattle federal court.
They said sentencing Zhao to twice the maximum 18 months
recommended under federal guidelines would reflect the magnitude of his willful
violations, and send a message that "the right choice, every time, is to
comply with the law."
Lawyers for Zhao requested probation.
U.S. District Judge Richard Jones is expected to sentence
Zhao on April 30.
Zhao, 47, stepped down as Binance's chief last November when
he and the exchange admitted to evading anti-money laundering requirements
under the Bank Secrecy Act. Binance agreed to a $4.32 billion criminal penalty.
Prosecutors said Binance, employing a "Wild West"
model that welcomed criminals, did not report more than 100,000 suspicious
transactions with designated terrorist groups including Hamas, al Qaeda and the
Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.
They also said Zhao's platform also supported the sale of
child sexual abuse materials and was a recipient of a large portion of
ransomware proceeds.
"He made a business decision that violating U.S. law
was the best way to attract users, build his company, and line his
pockets," prosecutors said.
In seeking leniency, Zhao's lawyers cited the first-time
offender's "unflinching" acceptance of responsibility, his $50
million criminal fine, and that no defendant in a remotely similar case has
been imprisoned.
They also said Zhao made Binance an industry leader in
compliance, "despite the initial failures that led to this
prosecution."
Zhao, who founded Binance in 2017, has been free on a $175
million bond and agreed not to appeal any sentence within federal guidelines.
Binance's penalty included a $1.81 billion criminal fine and
$2.51 billion of restitution. Zhao also paid $50 million to the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, his lawyers said.
The case is U.S. v. Zhao, U.S. District Court, Western
District of Washington, No. 23-cr-00179.
