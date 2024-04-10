US President JOE BIDEN 'considering' ending prosecution of JULIAN ASSANGE after Australia urged U.S. to drop the WikiLeaks founder's case

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 –US President Joe Biden has revealed he's considering ending the prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Back in February, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
requested that the years-long prosecution of Assange be ended and that he be
returned to his native Australia.
We're considering it,' Biden told reporters when asked about
Assange as he walked with Kishida along the colonnade of the White House after
Wednesday's welcome ceremony on the South Lawn.
Biden is hosting a fellow member of the Quad, Japanese Prime
Minister Fumio Kishida, at the White House for an official state visit.
Assange is in custody in the United Kingdom. Thursday will
mark five years since Assange has been in British custody.
Assange is facing espionage charges in the United States
after his 2010 publication of classified United States Army intelligence
material, including footage of U.S. airstrikes in Baghdad, diplomatic cables,
and classified communications from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
One video showed a U.S. military helicopter killing
civilians in Baghdad including two Reuters journalists, mistaking camera
equipment for weapons.
Wikileaks was provided the information by former U.S. Army
intelligence officer Chelsea Manning, who initially was sentenced to 35 years
in prison, but was released in 2017 when President Barack Obama commuted her
sentence.
Biden, then the vice president, referred to Assange as a
'high-tech terrorist' in a December 2010 interview on Meet the Press.
Assange was first arrested in London in 2010 as he was
wanted for questioning by the Swedish, accused by two women of rape and sexual
assault.
In 2012, he was granted political amnesty at the Ecuadorian
Embassy in London and stayed there - essentially imprisoned in the house -
until 2019, when the Ecuadorians revoked his amnesty.
At that time, members of the London Metropolitan Police
entered the residence and arrested Assange.
He was charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion
related to his involvement with Manning, a 2018 charge that had previously been
unsealed.
The Department of Justice added 17 espionage charges to the
case in May 2018.
The charges carried a maximum sentence of 170 years in
prison.
And in June 2020 a grand jury expanded the indictment of
Assange, alleging he recruited and conspired with hackers to get information
for Wikileaks.
Since then, Assange and his legal team have fought efforts
to have him extradited to the U.S. to face these charges.
