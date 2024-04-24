Two men nabbed ferrying a dead cow in a Probox to Eldoret for slaughter (PHOTOs & VIDEO).

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Police have arrested two men after they were caught ferrying a dead cow in a Probox.

The arrest followed after police got intelligence reports and stopped the vehicle, before conducting a search.

The dead cow had been put in the boot and according to reports, it was being ferried to Eldoret for slaughter.









