TV personality RAY J says DIDDY's friends need time to process before defending him



Saturday, April 6, 2024 – American TV personality, Ray J has said that he is not surprised by the collective silence of Diddy's closest friends amid the ongoing scandal he's involved in.

Recall that a string of sexual assault allegations has been made against Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most successful music moguls in the history of rap.

Four women have filed lawsuits against the musician, accusing him of sexual and physical abuse. Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a similar suit in February, alleging Combs abused him over a year-long period when he was living on the star's properties and working on his music.

In an interview with TMZ, Ray J was asked why there are so few people speaking out publicly in Diddy's defense. He opted to plead the 5th as far as what he knows about Diddy's parties, but he however said that most of Diddy's A-list pals are taking time to learn more about the cases, and he suspects people will eventually start hearing more from them.

Ray also made it clear he would not be diving into those waters.